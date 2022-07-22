Left Menu

Union Bank of India to mop up Rs 1,320 cr by issuing bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:35 IST
Union Bank of India on Friday said it will raise Rs 1,320 crore next week by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The bank said it has accepted bids of Rs 1,320 crore in an issue of Rs 2,100 crore with a base issue size of Rs 600 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,500 crore.

The unsecured, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, perpetual, fully paid-up Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds in the nature of debentures will carry coupon at 8.69 per cent per annum, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

The fund raised will be eligible to be included as additional tier-I capital of the bank, it said.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and they are often considered a type of equity, not debt. Even as such bonds are not redeemable, they pay a steady flow of interest forever.

The bank said it will allot bonds to the allottees on July 25, 2022.

Crisil Ratings and India Ratings & Research have rated these bonds as high investment grade AA rating with a stable outlook.

