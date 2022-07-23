Digital Startup Pitch Night, World's First Ever Phygital Start-up Funding Event by Engage AI. Digital, Grabs 3 Million Eyeballs Globally

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Digital Startup Pitch Night, world’s first ever phygital start-up funding event by Engage AI. Digital, grabs 3 million eyeballs alongside 120 physical presence in the capacity of 100, on 21st July’22, Thursday at The Oberoi, Gurugram. The event was hosted locally and globally with the objective to create a safe and engaging space for local early-stage digital startups to connect with serial entrepreneurs, AI mentors, VCs and investors, to become more accustomed with the digital startup ecosystem. With the added aim of promoting a digital startup culture, DSPN presented a platform for founders to absorb ideas and advice, and expand their expertise and experience in the company of fellow entrepreneurs, to gain rapid access to resources and opportunities so that their funding and other needs are satisfactorily met. The event witnessed 8 digital local startups from the ecosystem which are Onefede, Paykio, BDB, Waterdrop, Boomlet, Nawgali, Gokhana, Explurger who presented in front of a panel of investors like Ms.Geeta Goel - Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Mr.Girish Shivani - Executive Director and Fund Manager, Mr.Anshul Kumar - Head of Analytics, Wingyfy, Mr.Vikas Nahar - Founder & CEO, Happilo, Mr. Sarthak Bakshi - Chief Executive Officer, Rissa IVF, Mr. Ashish Bhatia - Founder & CEO, India Accelerator, Mr. Abhishek Garg - CEO, Dulhania.com, Mr. Gaurav Goel - Group President National Head – Startup/Fintech& New Economy Business, Yes Bank. The room also witnessed industry experts like Amit Khanna, Partner, PWC, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, MD, Accenture. Mr. Shailendra Kumar, Thought leader and International authority on Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, commented during the event, “I am thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and exuberance of the new age digital startups and the way they have showcased their potential to get global recognition. The platform has helped them to connect with some of the great minds in the business and with that rich experience, the young entrepreneurs will surely find some wise words of wisdom which will help them grow in professional and personal upliftment. We are glad to offer the startup ecosystem a global platform and provide the 5 pillars of the ecosystem i.e Funding, Brand Recognition, Global Visibility, Mentorship and Networking. I would also like to announce our next edition after seeing such great response at our maiden edition which is most likely to happen within 6 to 8 weeks.” Ashish Bhatia, Founder, CEO India Accelerator also announced to fund two startupsGokhana and Explurger from a crowd of 8 participants. Explurger is also Co-founded by Sonu Sood. Mr. Amit Khanna, Partner PWC - “India is the third biggest startup ecosystem in India and I can sense we are going to become the 1st largest very soon. We have enough funds in the country and we are missing right mentorship, right scalability and right guidance and events like DSPN is certainly going to help the startup ecosystem to grow and develop beautifully.” The Digital Startup Pitch Night was launched with a registration process following which experts of all levels came together to share their thoughts and suggestions. Addressing the enthusiastic entrepreneurs behind the startups, many among the industry thought leaders in attendance shared the challenges of growing their business locally and globally. Post the speeches and interactions, there was a Q&A round in which startup founders got the chance to pick the brains of the established entrepreneurs. The audience also participated by directing queries at startup founders. About DSPN DSPN, the world's first ever phygitalstartup funding event, and the incubator arm of Engage AI. Digital, aims to create a space where local startups are able to connect with the broader startup ecosystem, and can access resources as and when required. This programme provides a platform to unite experts from the various industries promoting local digital startups, to today’s startup culture. Such a platform helps new-age digital startups get exposure to the wider ecosystem, including incubators, mentors, policymakers, technical experts, investors, VCs, and fellow startup Founders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)