Left Menu

Maha: Small trainer aircraft crash lands in Pune, pilot injured

A single-seater aircraft crash landed during a training session in Maharashtras Pune district on Monday, said an official from a private aviation academy to which the plane belonged.Its woman pilot suffered minor injuries, police and a medical officer said.The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:25 IST
Maha: Small trainer aircraft crash lands in Pune, pilot injured
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A single-seater aircraft crash-landed during a training session in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, said an official from a private aviation academy to which the plane belonged.

Its woman pilot suffered minor injuries, police and a medical officer said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am. The aircraft had taken off from the Baramati airport in Pune, a police official said.

The Cessna 152 VY-ALI plane belonged to the Academy of Carver Aviation located near the Baramati airport. The pilot, Bhavika Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the police official said.

The aircraft was damaged, he added.

The pilot received minor injuries, said a medical officer from a primary health centre in Shelgaon who had gone to the accident spot.

Vaibhav Shah, financial in-charge at the Academy of Carver Aviation, said the incident took place during a training session. ''Since ours is a pilot training academy, the exact cause of the crash landing will be ascertained after an investigation,'' he said.

The pilot is safe. It was a skilful and safe crash landing by the pilot, he said.

In February 2019, a trainer aircraft crashed near Rui village in Indapur tehsil. The pilot, who was flying solo, had suffered injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022