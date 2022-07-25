Maha: Small trainer aircraft crash lands in Pune, pilot injured

A single-seater aircraft crash-landed during a training session in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, said an official from a private aviation academy to which the plane belonged.

Its woman pilot suffered minor injuries, police and a medical officer said.

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am. The aircraft had taken off from the Baramati airport in Pune, a police official said.

The Cessna 152 VY-ALI plane belonged to the Academy of Carver Aviation located near the Baramati airport. The pilot, Bhavika Rathod, received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the police official said.

The aircraft was damaged, he added.

The pilot received minor injuries, said a medical officer from a primary health centre in Shelgaon who had gone to the accident spot.

Vaibhav Shah, financial in-charge at the Academy of Carver Aviation, said the incident took place during a training session. ''Since ours is a pilot training academy, the exact cause of the crash landing will be ascertained after an investigation,'' he said.

The pilot is safe. It was a skilful and safe crash landing by the pilot, he said.

In February 2019, a trainer aircraft crashed near Rui village in Indapur tehsil. The pilot, who was flying solo, had suffered injuries.

