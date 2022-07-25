Left Menu

Bavarian Nordic in talks to expand monkeypox vaccine production, if needed

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:18 IST
Bavarian Nordic Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A Danish company behind the monkeypox vaccine being used to stem the rapidly spreading global outbreak is in discussions with contract manufacturers and early talks with other vaccine makers to expand its production capacity should the need arise, Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin said on Monday.

The Copenhagen-based vaccine maker has a vaccine that goes by the brand name Jynneos, Imvamune, or Imvanex - depending on geography. It has U.S. and European approval for the prevention of monkeypox as well as closely related smallpox.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

