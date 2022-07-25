Bavarian Nordic in talks to expand monkeypox vaccine production, if needed

A Danish company behind the monkeypox vaccine being used to stem the rapidly spreading global outbreak is in discussions with contract manufacturers and early talks with other vaccine makers to expand its production capacity should the need arise, Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin said on Monday.

The Copenhagen-based vaccine maker has a vaccine that goes by the brand name Jynneos, Imvamune, or Imvanex - depending on geography. It has U.S. and European approval for the prevention of monkeypox as well as closely related smallpox.

