Jagran Lakecity University felicitates Bhopal Girl on winning badminton team gold at deaflympics in Brazil

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagran Lakecity University felicitated Bhopal girl, Gauranshi Sharma, on winning team gold in Badminton representing India at the Summer Deaflympics in Brazil that took place in May this year. The glittering felicitation event, attended by a large number of JLU students and faculty members, was held at the Gurudev Gupta Media Studios located at the JLU campus. Gauranshi overcame odds of hearing and speech impairment to notch this outstanding feat at the global level in sports. Her coach, Rashmi, who also attended the ceremony, described Gauranshi as the most dedicated and focused sports person in her life. Gauranshi was accompanied at the felicitation ceremony by her parents Gaurav Sharma and Preeti Sharma, incidentally both are speech and hearing impaired too, her grandparents and coach.

A short movie on Gauranshi's journey to success, made by journalism students of the Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, JLU was showcased at the event, which brought tears of pride and joy to the audience's eyes and left everyone in awe of the country's shining star. Speaking on the occasion Gauranshi described her journey through her interpreter Deepti and talked about how her family and coach instilled in her desire to bring laurels to India and Madhya Pradesh. She thanked JLU for this felicitation and expressed her resolve to work hard and win individual Golds and visit the university again.

While addressing the audience on Gauranshi's achievements, Vice Chancellor, JLU Prof (Dr.) Sandeep Shastri said, "We are proud and in awe of Gauranshi's achievements and salute her spirit. It is amazing what a dedicated and focused individual can do. Gauranshi's story is inspiring and we at JLU believe that while education is the biggest purifier in the world, participation in sports and extracurriculars makes a student most impactful." Jagran Lakecity University operates a "JLU Elite Athlete Program" that supports student-athletes to balance their academic and sporting commitments by providing a flexible and responsive approach to study. These initiatives at JLU are supported by diverse scholarships, both sports and academic-oriented. The University prides itself on the belief that there is no limit to what we can do and Guranshi's journey is an inspiration to everyone.

