Mumbai-Patna Express train coaches uncouple in Jalgaon; passengers safe

Some coaches of an express train going to Patna from Mumbai uncoupled in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Central Railway.
No passenger was hurt in the incident, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told PTI.
Coaches S5 and S6 of the moving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Patna Express train got separated at 12.38 pm between Chalisgaon and Vaghli stations in Bhusawal division, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said.
The railway staff coupled them again and the train departed safely for its onward journey at 1.06 pm, he said.
According to railway officials, if coaches of a train separate, its brakes get applied automatically as the air pressure drops and the train stops after a short distance.
Earlier in the day, a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, affecting the suburban services on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.
