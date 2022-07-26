Left Menu

AUDI to focus on electric vehicles from 2033: Official

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:08 IST
AUDI to focus on electric vehicles from 2033: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury car maker Audi would be focusing only on electric vehicles by 2033 and would stop making cars run on international combustion engines (ICE), a top official said on Tuesday.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards.

Dhillon clarified that the company would manufacture all the existing models fitted with petrol engines and would retail till 2032 for its transition to electric vehicles.

Responding to a query about incidents of battery-operated vehicles going up in flames, he said all the components for the battery were brought individually and assembled at the factories by trained professionals with the utmost regard for 'safety' and 'quality'.

After inaugurating the company's pre-used car showroom Audi Approved Plus here, he said it was the 17th outlet of the 22 planned to be inaugurated this year.

Audi India reported 101 percent sales in 2021 as compared to the previous year and during the first six months (January-June 2022), it witnessed a jump of 49 percent, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022