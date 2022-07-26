Cosmo First appoints Kulbhushan Malik as Global Business Head of films business * Business conglomerate Cosmo First on Tuesday announced the elevation of Kulbhushan Malik as the Business Head for their films business.

Malik was earlier working as Head of Operations for International Businesses, the company said in statement.

Cosmo First is a four-decade-old global business conglomerate with entities, including Cosmo Films, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, Zigly and Cosmo Foundation.

''Malik has not only been an integral part of Cosmo Films growth but has helped navigate it via his leadership, strategy, and business acumen,'' Cosmo First Group CEO Pankaj Poddar said.

*** Synaptic announces maiden Esop buyback worth USD 1 mln * Data analytics platform Synaptic on Tuesday announced its maiden Employee Stock Options (Esops) buyback worth USD 1 million.

This is the first Esop buyback that the company has announced since its inception, Synaptic said in a statement.

''People are core to Synaptic's success and as we grow, we are committed to creating more such opportunities for our employees. We have designed our Esop program to be best-in-class with employee-friendly features such as an extremely long exercise period and monthly vesting to reflect this intent. We strongly believe that the best is yet to come for Synaptic and our fellow Synapticans,'' company Co-Founder Anurag Abbott said.

*** Utkarsh Classes plans to open 100 offline centres by 2025 * Utkarsh Classes and Edutech on Tuesday said it has recently opened its 17th offline centre in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and is planning to open 100 offline centres in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana by 2025.

Currently, it has offline presence in Rajasthan with 15 centers spread across a large space, according to a statement. ''We are looking to expand in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana in the next phase. ''Our expansion of digital studios in these states will involve opening 100-plus offline coaching centers in tier II and III cities. While our offline-online revenue ratio is 30:70, offline play an important last-mile role in reaching out to students and parents,” Utkarsh Classes Founder and CEO Nirmal Gehlot said in a statement. *** PVR introduces 270-degree screen view for showing ads in theatres * PVR Cinemas on Tuesday said it has introduced a 270-degree screen view platform to play advertisements inside theatres.

Maruti Suzuki has become the first advertiser to use this platform to launch its all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, PVR said in a statement.

The new offering from PVR in collaboration with XPERIA Group, an OOH media company, uses 3D projection mapping on the side walls powered by hybrid technological integration to give the content a new life, it said.

The platform is being used in select PVR locations at Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru for a week, it said.

''We are thrilled to partner with one of the finest carmakers in the country and have the chance to showcase their newly launched product in an immersive manner,'' Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, said. *** S Chand and Co sells stake in Testbook for Rs 18 crore * S Chand and Company Ltd's arm on Tuesday said its arm Safari Digital has sold its entire stake in Testbook Edu Solutions Private Limited (TESPL) for about Rs 18 crore. The publishing company, in a statement, said it had made an investment of Rs 2.30 crore in TESPL in December 2015 through Safari Digital Education Initiatives Private Limited (Safari Digital).

Saurabh Mittal, CFO of S Chand and Company Limited said the company will continue to work with Testbook for the series of smart books for the examination segment and is looking forward to investing in other education products/platforms in the future.

