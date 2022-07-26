Left Menu

Union Bank plans automated solution for resolution of stressed assets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:02 IST
  • India

State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday said it is developing an automated solution for early resolution of stressed assets.

The lender said the product -- Union SARAS (Stressed Asset Recovery Automated Solution) -- will cover recovery actions under SARFAESI, DRT and IBC.

Other recovery actions include Civil Suit Revenue Recovery Act, Lok Adalat, classification of non-cooperative borrower, examination of staff accountability, willful defaulter, data and write-off, the bank said.

''Our bank has taken the lead role in creating software in digitising and automating recovery portfolios under the name - Union SARAS Stressed Asset Recovery Automated Solution,'' the lender said.

The solution will digitise all recovery functional areas, including field related work and converting through automated process flow of all recovery actions from initiation to its logical end.

It will ensure actions for reducing litigation scope and will act as a guide to the branch for the actions to be taken, the lender said.

