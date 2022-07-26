Canon announces firmware update for XF605 in response to feedback from users

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces a firmware update for the XF605 in response to feedback and requests from users. The firmware v1.0.1.1 offers greater efficiency for broadcasters, and more versatile shooting options for content creators utilising the XF605 – a professional broadcast camera designed for solo shooters.

Streamlined workflows

To meet the growing demand for remote and live production, this latest firmware update adds Canon's XC protocol, enabling the XF605 to work alongside other compatible Canon products within a multicamera system. Combining the impeccable performance of this camera with advanced network technologies, broadcasters can seamlessly integrate the XF605 into their set-up and control the ISO, aperture, Custom Picture, and AF of all cameras from a single point. The v1.0.1.1 firmware also introduces a new 4K Intra 60P/50P recording option alongside XF-AVC Intra 410Mbps, creating a lightweight, high-quality codec that helps to minimise storage costs and speed up file transfer.

Enhanced video capabilities

Powered by Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF, users can now enjoy the benefit of Face and Eye Detection AF and tracking [i] in both fast and slow-motion shooting, perfect for capturing fast paced action. For even more options, the firmware now also adds support for vertical shooting – a feature first seen in the EOS C70. This is great for digital signage, where content creators need to capture 4K content in a portrait format. For simple operation in vertical shooting mode, the monitor and on-screen menu change orientation.

Seamless operability

A camcorder designed for single operators and streamlined crews, such as on-the-ground broadcasting, the v1.0.1.1 firmware gives operators the ability to monitor all four audio channels in the on-screen meter display. Users can now select Assignable Button 11 as the record button – ideal for those shooting on a tripod or in vertical orientation. Also added is a feature that retains the selected shooting mode while switching from standard to Slow and Fast shooting.

Responding to feedback from customers and end users, and the wider adoption of multi-camera set ups for live and remote production, this firmware levels up the performance of the XF605 and enables it to be easily integrated into multi-camera set-ups.