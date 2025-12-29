Diplomacy in the Balance: U.S., Ukraine, and Russia's Complex Dance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump aiming to strategize peace in Ukraine. A preceding call between Trump and Russian President Putin revealed ongoing challenges. Zelenskiy seeks to rethink U.S. plans for Ukrainian withdrawal from Donbas, amid Russian air raids on Kyiv. The peace dialogue remains delicate.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump convened at Mar-a-Lago, seeking a formula to end Ukraine's war. Yet a prior Trump call with Russian President Vladimir Putin indicates peace won't come easily.
Zelenskiy hopes to revise U.S. proposals for Ukrainian troops in Donbas. Despite collaborative peace talks, Russia's weekend missile attacks on Kyiv underscore the conflict's complexity. Trump remains optimistic, foreshadowing further discussions with Putin.
The territorial dispute in Donbas remains a sticking point, with differing expectations from Moscow and Kyiv. Allies and international agencies work towards solutions, including ideas like a free economic zone and shared control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
