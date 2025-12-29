Tragic Midair Collision: Helicopter Crash Claims Life in New Jersey

A tragic midair collision involving two helicopters occurred on Sunday over Hammonton, New Jersey, leading to the death of one person and leaving another critically injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter crashed near Hammonton Municipal Airport. Both pilots were the sole occupants of the aircraft involved.

Authorities, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the crash. Preliminary focus will be on the pilots' communications and visual awareness just before the collision. Weather conditions at the time were mostly cloudy but with good visibility.