Tragic Midair Collision: Helicopter Crash Claims Life in New Jersey

Two helicopters collided midair over Hammonton, New Jersey, resulting in one fatality and critically injuring another. The Enstrom F-28A and Enstrom 280C helicopters crashed near Hammonton Municipal Airport. Investigation by the FAA and NTSB is underway to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hammonton | Updated: 29-12-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 02:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic midair collision involving two helicopters occurred on Sunday over Hammonton, New Jersey, leading to the death of one person and leaving another critically injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter crashed near Hammonton Municipal Airport. Both pilots were the sole occupants of the aircraft involved.

Authorities, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the crash. Preliminary focus will be on the pilots' communications and visual awareness just before the collision. Weather conditions at the time were mostly cloudy but with good visibility.

