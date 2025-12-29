Kim Jong Un's Oversee: Long-range Missile Drill Unveiled
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a long-range strategic cruise missile drill, according to a report by state media KCNA. The launch occurred on Sunday, showcasing North Korea's military capabilities and asserting its strategic prowess. Details of the event were shared on Monday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 02:53 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the launch of a long-range strategic cruise missile drill, according to North Korea's state media, KCNA, in a report released on Monday.
The missile launch took place on Sunday, with the North Korean regime demonstrating its might and technological capabilities in the realm of strategic weaponry.
The event underscores North Korea's continued focus on military advancements, as it remains a significant player on the global stage concerning defense and strategic initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)