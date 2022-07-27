CG Power and Industrial Solutions net profit jumps 138 pc to nearly Rs 130 crore
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit jumped 138 per cent to Rs 129.93 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.58 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,674.50 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 1,061.24 crore in the same period a year ago.
