Neiman Marcus Group opens Global Capabilities Center in India

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), the U.S.-integrated luxury retailer that includes Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, today inaugurated its new Global Capabilities Center (NMG|GCC) in Bangalore.

NMG, with its more than 10,000 associates, offers its customers the most exclusive products from the world's most desirable brand partners. The company delivers exceptional products and intelligent services that are powered by investments in data and technology. This is part of the company's strategic roadmap to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences—exceeding customers' luxury expectations anywhere they choose, whether in stores, through eCommerce platforms, or digitally-assisted remote experiences.

''The company is investing more than $500 million to drive sustainable growth through digital commerce to deepen relationships with our customers in order to make their lives extraordinary,'' said Bob Kupbens, Chief Product & Technology Officer at NMG. ''Our Global Capabilities Center brings new strategic technical talent to our integrated team focused on operational excellence, curated customer experiences, and a faster time to market.'' NMG|GCC is hiring digitally savvy, customer-focused technologists passionate about creating the next-generation integrated luxury retail experience. It plans to scale to over 500 associates in the next 8 to 10 months joining integrated teams across technology, advanced data analytics and diverse business functions—including Finance, Legal, HR, Marketing, Supply Chain, Merchandising, and Pricing. ''Through our culture of Belonging and Power of One, we combine individual talents from around the world into a collective strength,'' said Eric Severson, Chief People and Belonging Officer at NMG. ''We lead with love at NMG, and we are excited to welcome exceptional new associates working in our new Bangalore Corporate Hub.'' NMG partnered with ANSR Inc., the U.S.-headquartered firm that helps companies build and manage high-impact global teams in talent-rich locations across the world. Commenting on the partnership, founder and CEO, Lalit Ahuja said, ''We are proud to have partnered with NMG in its transformational journey. Global firms cutting across industries are turning to India's tech talent to support their digital transformation. The Global Capabilities Center in Bangalore will enable NMG to attract the best talent and build advanced capabilities in emerging technologies such as Web3, Blockchain, AR/VR, AI, and ML.'' About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovation and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com. Media Contacts Camden Robertson Director, Corporate Communications, Neiman Marcus Group Camden_Robertson@neimanmarcus.com About ANSR ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations to build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR provides full life-cycle services including GCC design, setup, and enabling operations. For over 15 years now, companies cutting across sizes, industries, and markets have relied on ANSR's expertise to successfully build global business and technology teams. ANSR's unique and differentiated 'GCC-as-a-Service' is delivered in a no-Capex and 'pay-as-you-grow' manner that significantly enhances 'time to value' and neutralizes the known risks associated with setting up globally distributed teams. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 90 GCCs aggregating to over 85k enterprise talent with over $1.6B in investment and using over 8M sq ft of workspace.

Media Contacts Smitha Hemmigae smitha.hemmigae@ansr.com Clint Thomas clint.thomas@ansr.com

