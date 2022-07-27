Digital payments record 29 pc annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data
- Country:
- India
Digital payments across the country registered a growth of nearly 29 per cent in a year through March 2022, as per the RBI's latest index that measures the adoption of online transactions.
The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 349.3 in March 2022 against 304.06 in September 2021 and 270.59 per cent in March 2021.
''The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth, representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years,'' the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank had announced the construction of a composite Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) in March 2018 as a base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.
The RBI-DPI comprises 5 broad parameters that enable the measurement of the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different periods.
These parameters are Payment Enablers (weight 25 per cent); Payment Infrastructure – Demand-side factors (10 per cent); Payment Infrastructure – Supply-side factors (15 per cent); Payment Performance (45 per cent); and Consumer Centricity (5 per cent).
The index is published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of 4 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digital
- Reserve Bank
- The Reserve Bank
- India
- Digital Payments Index
ALSO READ
UNO Digital Bank to use BUSINESSNEXT to empower staff and delight customers
Venkatesh Daggubati's 'F3' set for digital premiere on SonyLIV
Arohan launches digital lending app, expects to raise loan portfolio by Rs 600cr by FY23
Speed of digital transformation key risk management challenge: PwC survey
Sebi empanels 8 entities to provide digital forensic services