ED searches eight locations against casino dealers
The searches were conducted at eight places under the provisions of the FEMA, an official said, without divulging other details. Asked if any seizures were done by the ED after the searches, the official did not comment.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight locations here and in Andhra Pradesh against casino organisers and agents for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules, officials said.
The searches were carried out at the residences and other locations of the casino organisers, their associates and agents, they said adding the central agency looked at alleged hawala transactions. ''The searches were conducted at eight places under the provisions of the FEMA,'' an official said, without divulging other details. It was alleged that the casino dealers and agents organised casinos in Nepal in June this year and special flights were arranged for the gamers and the winners were reportedly paid through hawala transactions. Asked if any seizures were done by the ED after the searches, the official did not comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
