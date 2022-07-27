Left Menu

Sebi imposes Rs 25 lakh penalty on an individual in Metkore Alloys and Industries case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:28 IST
Sebi imposes Rs 25 lakh penalty on an individual in Metkore Alloys and Industries case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on an individual for failing to make public announcement with regard to acquisition of Metkore Alloys and Industries Ltd's shares.

The individual -- Prashant Boorugu -- violated Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) norms, Sebi noted in its order.

Boorugu was the promoter of Metkore during the period from March 2013 to December 2015, and as of June 2015, he held 4.26 per cent of the total shareholding in the company.

The order came after Sebi conducted an investigation with respect to trading in the scrip of Metkore Alloys and Industries Ltd (MAIL) and found that Boorugu had violated the provisions of SAST rules.

The regulator found from the disclosure dated July 2015 made by Metkore to exchanges that Boorugu acquired shares of Metkore from another promoter of the firm Cronimet Mercon Invest Limited.

The acquisition of shares resulted in increase of shareholding of Boorugu from 4.26 per cent to 27.35 per cent of the total shareholding of the company, thereby breaching the threshold limit of 25 per cent, and he was required to make a public announcement to acquire shares in the firm, the order said.

However, he failed to do so, Sebi noted in its order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022