US STOCKS-Major indexes hold strong gains following Fed rate hike

Major U.S. stock indexes held strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The action comes on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation. Wednesday's hike was expected by many investors.

"This was widely expected and encouraging that it was a unanimous decision," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer and founding partner at Cresset Capital. "It was well telegraphed and properly balanced against expectations."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.37 points, or 0.35%, to 31,873.91; the S&P 500 gained 54.29 points, or 1.38%, to 3,975.34; and the Nasdaq Composite added 300.13 points, or 2.6%, to 11,862.71. Stocks were already higher before the Fed announcement, with upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc lifting sentiment about the earnings season.

Microsoft forecast double-digit growth in revenue this fiscal year on demand for cloud computing services. Alphabet Inc reported better-than-expected sales of Google search ads, easing worries about a slowing ad market. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 95 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)

