Left Menu

US STOCKS-Major indexes hold strong gains following Fed rate hike

Major U.S. stock indexes held strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point. The action comes on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:04 IST
US STOCKS-Major indexes hold strong gains following Fed rate hike
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Major U.S. stock indexes held strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The action comes on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation. Wednesday's hike was expected by many investors.

"This was widely expected and encouraging that it was a unanimous decision," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer and founding partner at Cresset Capital. "It was well telegraphed and properly balanced against expectations."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.37 points, or 0.35%, to 31,873.91; the S&P 500 gained 54.29 points, or 1.38%, to 3,975.34; and the Nasdaq Composite added 300.13 points, or 2.6%, to 11,862.71. Stocks were already higher before the Fed announcement, with upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc lifting sentiment about the earnings season.

Microsoft forecast double-digit growth in revenue this fiscal year on demand for cloud computing services. Alphabet Inc reported better-than-expected sales of Google search ads, easing worries about a slowing ad market. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 95 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022