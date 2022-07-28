Left Menu

J-K highway blocked due to mudslides, shooting stones in Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 09:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The strategic 270-kilometer Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Thursday due to mudslides and shooting stones in Ramban district early Wednesday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The debris struck the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country at Mehaar, Cafeteria Moore, and Pantiyal areas, thereby blocking the highway, they said.

''People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway without confirmation'', a traffic police advisory said.

The convoy of Amarnath yatra which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir was halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade, they said.

