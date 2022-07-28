Mangaluru airport provides bullet-proof vehicle to CISF

The Mangaluru International Airport has provided a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of CISF on duty at the premises.

A press statement on Thursday here said the airport is the country's first non-hypersensitive airport to procure the bullet-proof vehicle for the aviation security personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) normally deploys bullet-resistant vehicles at the 'hypersensitive' Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

Authorities at Mangaluru airport procured the vehicle after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed airport operators to equip the quick reaction team of CISF's aviation security group with such vehicles.

The bullet-proof vehicle, mounted with a light machine gun, will be a major boost to the personnel guarding the airport. It will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, the statement said.

