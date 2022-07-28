HanumanCare: Changing the face of Emergency Medical Services in the BHARAT region, eyes PAN India expansion

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/SRV): HanumanCare, a Bihar-based healthcare brand, is eyeing an expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. HanumanCare is an emergency care solutions provider under Medicvisor operating in 38 districts throughout Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi NCR, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. In July 2020 amidst the pandemic, Medicvisor was founded witnessing the lack of emergency medical services (EMS) solutions. HanumanCare delivers urgent healthcare solutions (EMS) such as road ambulance, sick transportation in train (Train ambulance) and Air ambulances. HanumanCare has concentrated EMS in BHARAT, which includes not just cities but also districts, towns, and villages. Every day, emergency cases arise that require medical healthcare providers to solve or handle those problems. Observing this widespread issue, HanumanCare hopes to connect people in need in the local district with the appropriate hospitals in the city centre or metros.

The application provided by HanumanCare has 24x7 medical aid provisions along with a 24x7 call centre service for non-app users. The application serves as a one-click solution to multiple services such as booking emergency healthcare, diagnostic collection at home, and many more. The ambulance service by HanumanCare has already catered to 1 lakh plus patients since COVID-19 and operated with a no-rejection policy for all the patients. Additionally, there is uniform pricing for ambulance services, treatment continuity, and tele monitoring enroute assistance for the patient.

HanumanCare provides an online presence for paramedics of all skill levels in the community at a time convenient for customers and at a reasonable cost to society. The prototype is currently being tested at the Patna location only and early results are very encouraging. HanumanCare has entered and will revolutionize the relatively unorganized sector of doorstep paramedical services. Some of their major home nursing services include -- emergency first responder; ECG and routine health check-ups. Dr Niraj Jha, Co-Founder of Hanuman, stated, "COVID waves emphasised the absence of emergency care infrastructure (care facilities and trustworthy ambulances) on one hand and a paucity of human resources on the other. We can certainly conclude that there has always been a need to rethink and overhaul the emergency response system in India, particularly in the BHARAT areas. Keeping this in mind, we decided to launch HanumanCare to be the beacon of hope in troubled times. With a positive response since its launch and identifying the gap in the industry, we strive to enter more geographies in the coming years."

It is not wrong to deduce that ambulances are largely Hospital driven businesses and co-exist with the availability of Healthcare in the area. According to the study and data of WHO and other renowned Healthcare Institutions, it can be noted that there is an abundant no. of Ambulances in India. But for apparent reasons, the abundance is still not enough to meet the striving needs of Healthcare accessibility in India. The problem lies in the usage of Ambulances. In rural areas, ambulances are often used as Mortuary vans, they're also used for the transfer of patients from Hospitals to Diagnostics and Daycare or Specialty care centers. Thus, more no. of ambulances are required. The solution lies in augmenting the current resources available to us. Medical users don't only require road transport ambulances but also Train and Air ambulances for bed-to-bed transfer of patients to farfetched areas like Mumbai, Vellore, etc which have better accessibility of Healthcare resources. The challenges existing in the Healthcare domain are mainly the Turnaround Time, Care in transit, Monitoring and evaluation of cost, and better accessibility of transport in the PPP model. Hanuman with its GPS-enabled and well-equipped Smart Ambulances is gripping its foot in the domain to augment the resource for better availability and accessibility. AI-powered data-driven decisions enable HanumanCare ambulance and EMR teams are there to improve efficiency and turnaround time by locating patients or clinics near diagnostic and ambulance services. As an aggregator of health services, HanumanCare's AI-powered platform provides customers and partners with transparent pricing and transparency. Furthermore, Digital data (geo-data) and heat maps are also used to find information.

The prestigious strategic partners for HanumanCare are Big Apollo Hospital in Patna, which helps in the one-stop ambulance and home nursing services. The company has a tie-up with Apollo Diagnostics, Bihar for a collection centre for home diagnostic services. Additionally, HanumanCare has partnerships with Pathkind Diagnostic, Medanta Hospital, Nokia for Corporate Healthcare Services, and Agile Healthcare. HanumanCare's Co-Founder, Niraj Jha, was named a Medgate Top 40 under 40-Next Wave in Healthcare in 2021 and received the Atal Samman Award for excellent contributions to healthcare in 2020. HanumanCare was also chosen to participate in the Bihar Startup CSR Health Impact Awards 2022 and the MedGate Healthcare Awards 2022.

HanumanCare is the first comprehensive healthcare services platform that works by aggregating current service providers and players across varied healthcare demands and infusing transparency. Hanuman's solution also provides quality tracking and employs cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning technologies to react swiftly, effectively, and improve user experience. Furthermore, the firm is convinced that its team's grasp of Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, issues, and consumer behaviour would assist HanumanCare solution in scaling across India. This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

