Bajaj Finance shares continue to rally; jump nearly 11 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to rally on Thursday, climbing nearly 11 percent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit for the June quarter.

The stock jumped 10.68 percent to settle at Rs 7,076.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.15 percent to Rs 7,107.

On the NSE, it rallied 10.46 percent to Rs 7,065.50 apiece.

The stock was the biggest winner on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

The 30-share BSE benchmark ended 1,041.47 points or 1.87 percent higher at 56,857.79 and the Nifty advanced 287.80 points or 1.73 percent to 16,929.60.

In two days, the company's market valuation has rallied by Rs 49,430.89 crore to Rs 4,28,419.89 crore on the BSE.

On Wednesday, shares of Bajaj Finance rose over 2 percent after the earnings announcement.

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 38 percent to Rs 9,283 crore during the quarter as against Rs 6,743 crore in the corresponding period last year.

