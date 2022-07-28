Left Menu

PNB quarterly profit falls 70 pc to Rs 308 crore

In the March quarter, the same stood at Rs 201.57 crore.Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell to Rs 21,294 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 22,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing.The lenders interest income fell to Rs 18,757 crore from Rs 18,921 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:09 IST
PNB quarterly profit falls 70 pc to Rs 308 crore
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported a 70 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 308.44 crore in the three months ended June.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,023.46 crore in the year-ago period. In the March quarter, the same stood at Rs 201.57 crore.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell to Rs 21,294 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at Rs 22,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income fell to Rs 18,757 crore from Rs 18,921 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022