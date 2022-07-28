New road markings to come up on lines of global street design: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Thursday said new road markings will come up in the capital on the lines of global street design, after a pilot project, in which lanes were properly demarcated, helped increase the bus commute speed up to 23 per cent.

A pilot project was implemented by the city government in collaboration with IIT Delhi on a 4.5 km road stretch between Raja Garden to Britannia Chowk, officials said. Under the project, bus lanes were properly demarcated and lane driving was also enforced. This led to an increase in bus commute speed by 17 per cent to 23 per cent and a reduction in travel time after the new marking was applied to the full run, they said. Officials added that cases of lane infringement while driving also decreased by 54 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with officials to know the outcomes of this pilot phase.

''The Delhi government is committed to provide safe roads and pleasant travel experience to all the commuters in the national capital. For this, the government is promoting lane driving and ensuring the road markings across the city as per global standards,'' Sisodia said. Noting that the pilot was successful and outcomes were excellent, he said based on experiences gained from this project, the government will now ensure lane driving and road marking on all roads of Delhi.

The minister added it is very important to follow lane driving to make the roads safe and avoid traffic jams. ''The government is working to implement the rules of lane driving with commitment in Delhi,'' he said.

Stressing that people have started becoming aware of it and are adopting it gradually, he hoped that they will start following these rules completely soon. This practice will save commuters’ travel time significantly, he said. The Delhi Transport Department has started enforcement drives for lane driving by the buses. The government is also ensuring that all the encroachments from the bus lane are removed immediately to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers travelling by city buses.

