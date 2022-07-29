China Jan-June non-financial outbound direct investment +0.8% y/y in yuan terms

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in the first six months of 2022 rose 0.8% from a year earlier to 351.67 billion yuan ($52.13 billion), the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In dollar terms, ODI increased 0.6% in the January-June period. ($1 = 6.7465 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)