Nissan Motor India reaches significant export milestone

Automaker Nissan Motor India on Friday announced shipping of over one million vehicles, reaching a significant milestone in the export segment, from the Renault-Nissan manufacturing facility here.

The company's latest product offering, a red color sports utility vehicle Nissan Magnite -- the one millionth vehicle -- was flagged off from the Kamarajar Port here in the presence of Nissan India President Frank Torres, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd Managing Director and CEO Biju Balendran, and senior company executives.

''We are proud to celebrate our one millionth Nissan vehicle exported from India to the world. Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and for parts supply,'' Torres said in a company statement here.

''A good example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. This is proof of the competitiveness of our operations, including the Port facilities'', he said.

''We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu government for their continued support,'' he said.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, Managing Director Biju Balendran on achieving the export milestone said, ''this achievement reinforces our focus on expanding and strengthening our market presence across global markets and establishes the Renault-Nissan plant in India as a hub of manufacturing excellence.'' Nissan Motor India, Managing Director, Rakesh Srivastava said, ''exports are a strong pillar of Nissan India's business strategy and we will continue growing our customer base in diverse markets, backed by our focus on best-in-class products..'' According to company officials, Nissan has exported vehicles to 108 countries from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd plant in Chennai since exports commenced in September 2010.

The company has shipped vehicles from the Kamarajar Port Ltd (formerly Ennore Port Ltd) to Middle East, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, South East Asia, among others.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd said it has invested USD 1.5 billion in the domestic market and has created 40,000 jobs both direct and indirect.

