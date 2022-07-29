Left Menu

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency. Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

