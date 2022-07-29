Left Menu

Sri Lanka foreign trade up despite economic crisis; exports to India grows 21 per cent

Sri Lankas exports to India too witnessed an over 21 per cent increase assisted by increased exports of animal feed 19.26 per cent, Arecanuts 95.96 per cent and textile 47.76 per cent during January to June, the Export Development Board said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:55 IST
Sri Lanka foreign trade up despite economic crisis; exports to India grows 21 per cent
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's exports grew 21 per cent during the first six months of the year and earned USD 5 billion for the crisis-hit country, according to official figures released on Friday. Sri Lanka's exports to India too witnessed an over 21 per cent increase assisted by increased exports of animal feed (19.26 per cent), Arecanuts (95.96 per cent) and textile (47.76 per cent) during January to June, the Export Development Board said. India is placed third behind the US and UK as the biggest export market for Sri Lanka.

“Exports to the United States, Sri Lanka’s single largest export destination, increased by 46.16 per cent to USD 323.65 million compared to the month of June 2021. The better performance was led by an increase in exports of apparel & textile (29.68 per cent) and coconut-based products (26.8 per cent)”, according to a press release.

The exports to US recorded USD 1,687.73 million worth of exports in the period of January to June 2022 – “ a significant year-on-year increase of 24.54 per cent in comparison to USD 1,355.14 million recorded in 2021,” it said.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The export industry is badly hit by the fuel scarcity caused by the forex crisis.

Having declared an international debt default in April the island nation is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a possible bail out.

The Indian credit lines which came to assist with fuel and essential supplies as the crisis came to bite have now expired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022