Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2045 hours: DEL110 BIZ-2NDLD-RUPEE Rupee rises by 45 paise to close at 3-week high on forex inflows Mumbai: The rupee on Friday notched up its biggest single-day gain in nine months to close at a three-week high of 79.24 against the US dollar on fresh capital inflows and a weak green back in global markets.

DEL82 BIZ-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves fall USD 1.15 bln to USD 571.56 bln Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves declined USD 1.152 billion to USD 571.56 billion for the week ended July 22, according to RBI data.

DEL106 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty spurt over 1 pc to close over 3-month high, extend rally to 3rd straight day Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty spurted over 1 per cent to close at over three-month high levels on Friday following buying in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins.

DEL56 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Fiscal deficit touches 21.2 pc of annual target in Q1: Official data New Delhi: The central government's fiscal deficit touched 21.2 per cent of the annual target in the June quarter as against 18.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data.

DCM51 BIZ-RESULTS-LD-HDFC HDFC reports 5 pc growth in Q1 consolidated net, limited by impact of rate hikes Mumbai: Mortgage major HDFC on Friday reported a 4.95 per cent growth in its consolidated June quarter net profit at Rs 5,574 crore, limited by the impact of the interest rate hikes on its core income.

DEL92 BIZ-YESBANK Yes Bank to issue securities worth Rs 8,898 crore to Carlyle, Advent New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday approved sale of securities worth Rs 8,898 crore to global private equity players Carlyle and Advent groups.

DCM6 BIZ-TWITTER-INDIA India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter report New Delhi: India made the highest number of legal demands globally to remove content posted by verified journalists and news outlets on Twitter during July-December 2021, the microblogging platform said.

DEL81 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors richer by over Rs 9 lakh crore in three days New Delhi: Investors' wealth grew by over Rs 9 lakh crore in three days of sharp rally in the equity market.

DEL51 BIZ-RESULTS-NTPC NTPC Q1 net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 3,978 crore New Delhi: State-owned NTPC on Friday posted a more than 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.77 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher income.

DEL41 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 255; silver zooms Rs 1,610 New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 255 to Rs 51,783 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

