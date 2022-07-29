Left govt has created 46 lakh sq ft of IT space since 2016: Kerala CM

The Left government is targeting 63 lakh square feet of IT space and 67,000 employment opportunities in the next five years, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. Inaugurating various facilities at the Infopark here, he said the consecutive Left governments from 2016 to 2022 have created 46 lakh square feet of IT space across the State.

''Since this government came in, unparalleled developmental activities have been done in the field of IT. From 2016 to 2022, 46 lakh square feet of IT space have been created across the State. As many as 45,760 new jobs were created during this period. The government is targeting 63 lakh square feet of IT space and 67,000 employment opportunities in the next five years,'' Vijayan said.

Boosting development in the IT sector, Infoparks at Kochi and Thrissur have set up more office spaces to attract IT/ITES companies. The ninth floor of Jyothirmaya Building in Infopark Kochi Phase-2 and the second floor of Indeevaram Building in Infopark Thrissur are now fully operational. Vijayan said Infopark's new facilities would accelerate growth in the IT sector.

He inaugurated the facilities at Infopark and the facilities of Cognizant Technology Solutions of one lakh square feet. Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the function.

Kerala IT Parks' CEO John.M Thomas said the Infopark has seen a huge growth post-pandemic. He said the small and medium-size IT companies on the campus have assisted Infopark to grow. Along with this, big IT companies like Cognizant Technology Solutions and IBM have also entered and have begun their expansion in Infopark. These developmental activities would attract more IT companies to Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala,'' Thomas said.

Infopark Kochi has new facilities for 10 offices in an area of approximately 35,000 square feet. The new facilities at Infopark Kochi and Thrissur span over 1,60,000 square feet. A total of 1,000 jobs are planned in 17 offices. Infopark Kochi has new facilities for 10 offices in an area of approximately 35,000 square feet. ''Each office has been allotted a space of 1,800 to 5,600 square feet in both wings on the ninth floor of Jyothirmaya building. The smallest office can accommodate 21 people and the largest office can accommodate 95 people. The Indeevaram Building at Infopark Thrissur located in Koratty has an area of 25,000 square feet on the 2nd floor,'' Infopark said in a release. Companies have already started operations in almost the entire space at these facilities, which are entirely under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

