Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 6.16 pc in June

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 6.16 percent in June from 6.97 percent in May this year due to lower prices of certain food items and petrol.

''Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16 percent compared to 6.97 percent for the previous month (May 2022) and 5.57 percent during the corresponding month (June 2021) a year before,'' a labor ministry statement said.

It said the food inflation stood at 6.73 percent in June against 7.92 percent in the previous month and 5.61 percent in June 2021. The all-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for June 2022 increased by 0.2 points and stood at 129.2 points. CPI-IW was 129 points in May 2022.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.20 percentage points to the total change. Potato, onion, tomato, cabbage, apple, banana, coriander, chili dry, fish fresh, poultry chicken, vada, idli dosa, cooked meal, cooking gas, kerosene oil, electricity domestic, etc. were responsible for the rise in the index.

However, it said this increase was largely checked by petrol for a vehicle, rice, mango, chili green, lemon, lady finger, parwal, pineapple, soybean oil, sunflower oil, etc, putting downward pressure on the index. The index is compiled for 88 centers and all-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.

Puducherry center recorded the maximum increase of 2.6 points followed by Amritsar and Tripura with 2.2 points and 2 points, respectively.

A total of 15 centers recorded an increase between 1-1.9 points and 33 centers between 0.1-0.9 points. On the contrary, Sangrur recorded a maximum decrease of 2.4 points.

Five centers recorded a decrease between 1-1.9 points, and 25 centers were between 0.1-0.9 points. The rest of the 6 centers' indices remained stationary. The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling CPI-IW every month based on retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centers in the country.

