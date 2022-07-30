Left Menu

Bank of Baroda to divest up to 12.5pc stake in IndiaFirst Life

Union Bank had acquired stake in IndiaFirst Life by way of merger of Andhra Bank into it in April 2020.During FY22, IndiaFirst Life was the fastest growing life insurer in individual new business premium APE Annual Premium Equivalent income at 50 per cent yearly growth with 2.4 per cent private market share.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:03 IST
Bank of Baroda to divest up to 12.5pc stake in IndiaFirst Life
The board of directors in a meeting on Saturday approved divesting up to 12.5 per cent of the shareholding of Bank of Baroda in IndiaFirst Life. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Baroda will divest up to 12.5 per cent stake in insurance arm IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company through an offer for sale in the initial public offer (IPO) of the insurer or any other mode.

The board of directors in a meeting on Saturday approved divesting up to 12.5 per cent of the shareholding of Bank of Baroda in IndiaFirst Life.

However, bank's shareholding in the life insurance subsidiary will not fall below 51 per cent.

The bank said the divestment will take place by way of offer for sale in the proposed initial public offer of IndiaFirst or through any other method permissible under the law, subject to market conditions and approval of market regulator Sebi, RBI and Irdai, and other authorities.

Mumbai-headquartered IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. Carmel Point Investments India, owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, holds 26 per cent stake in the insurer. Union Bank of India is the company's third strategic partner (9 per cent stake).

IndiaFirst Life was a joint-venture between these three entities. During 2021-22, Bank of Baroda (BoB) acquired 21 per cent stake in the insurance company following a 'right of first offer' (ROFO) by Union Bank of India to the existing shareholders of IndiaFirst Life, following which it has become a subsidiary company of BoB.

BoB's holding in the company now stands at 65 per cent from 44 per cent earlier. Union Bank had acquired stake in IndiaFirst Life by way of merger of Andhra Bank into it in April 2020.

During FY22, IndiaFirst Life was the fastest growing life insurer in individual new business premium APE (Annual Premium Equivalent) income at 50 per cent yearly growth with 2.4 per cent private market share. It grew at 3.2 times the overall life insurance industry including LIC. It also improved its ranking by 1 position to 11th in terms of individual new business APE among the private peers as compared to last year. The assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 18,932 crore as on 31st March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022