7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate
PTI | Hampshire | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:41 IST
A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 2 am on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 km) from Chicago.
A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois State Police. A woman in another vehicle also died.
State police said the van was travelling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chicago
- McHenry County
- Illinois State
- Illinois
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-NASCAR to hold race on the streets of Chicago next year
K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza festival
Pakistani woman killed by husband in Chicago over opening up her divorce journey on social media
Chicago P.D. Season 10: Tracy Spiridakos opens up on her character Hailey Upton!
Suspect in July 4 mass shooting near Chicago indicted on 117 counts