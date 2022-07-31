Left Menu

7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

PTI | Hampshire | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:41 IST
7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2 am on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles (80 km) from Chicago.

A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois State Police. A woman in another vehicle also died.

State police said the van was travelling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90.

