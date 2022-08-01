Left Menu

Mahindra tractor sales slip 14 pc in Jul

Domestic tractor sales declined 16 per cent to 21,684 units in July 2022 from 25,769 units in the same month a year ago, the company said in a statement. However, exports increased 11 per cent to 1,623 tractors in the previous month over the corresponding period of last year, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:59 IST
Mahindra tractor sales slip 14 pc in Jul
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 14 per cent drop in its total tractor sales to 23,307 units in July. The company had sold 27,229 tractors in the same month last year. Domestic tractor sales declined 16 per cent to 21,684 units in July 2022 from 25,769 units in the same month a year ago, the company said in a statement. However, exports increased 11 per cent to 1,623 tractors in the previous month over the corresponding period of last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022