Mahindra tractor sales slip 14 pc in Jul

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 14 per cent drop in its total tractor sales to 23,307 units in July. The company had sold 27,229 tractors in the same month last year. Domestic tractor sales declined 16 per cent to 21,684 units in July 2022 from 25,769 units in the same month a year ago, the company said in a statement. However, exports increased 11 per cent to 1,623 tractors in the previous month over the corresponding period of last year, it added.

