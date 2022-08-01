Left Menu

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net profit dips 30.7 pc to Rs 33.9 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:05 IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net profit dips 30.7 pc to Rs 33.9 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 30.69 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.90 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, said Bajaj Consumer Care, a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, operating in the beauty care category.

Its total revenue from operations rose 15.10 percent to Rs 249.44 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 216.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said a regulatory filing by Bajaj Consumer Care.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which owns brands as Almond Drops Hair Oil and Nomark, were at Rs 215.22 crore, up 29.81 percent in Q1/FY 2022-23.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 167.25 on BSE, up 2.83 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022