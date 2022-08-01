Left Menu

Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July

The UCAB said that while exports from the Black Sea ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi have been made possible under a safe passage agreement between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, the rest of its ports remain under a Russian blockade. "Only in the case of the full functioning of these three sea ports and full loading of alternative routes can we hope for the volume of exports that was before the beginning of the...

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:27 IST
Ukraine exported 3 mln tonnes of agricultural products in July
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine exported 3 million tonnes of agricultural products in July, bypassing its seaports, most which have been blocked by Russia, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on Monday.

In a statement on Facebook, the association said agricultural exports last month grew 12% from June, while grain exports rose 21% to 1.7 million tonnes. The UCAB said that while exports from the Black Sea ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi have been made possible under a safe passage agreement between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, the rest of its ports remain under a Russian blockade.

"Only in the case of the full functioning of these three seaports and full loading of alternative routes can we hope for the volume of exports that was before the beginning of the... Russian invasion," it said Before the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukraine was exporting up to 6 million tonnes of grain every month, the UCAB said.

On Monday, under the provisions of the safe passage agreement, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain for foreign markets left the port of Odesa. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a worldwide food and energy crisis, and the United Nations has warned of the risk of multiple famines this year.

Russia and Ukraine between them accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports before the invasion and subsequent sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022