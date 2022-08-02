Left Menu

Bumper earnings from BP help steady FTSE 100

UK's blue-chip index edged higher on Tuesday, as strong results from oil major BP helped counter worries in global markets due to a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions. BP climbed 4.2% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:21 IST
Bumper earnings from BP help steady FTSE 100
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index edged higher on Tuesday, as strong results from oil major BP helped counter worries in global markets due to a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions. The FTSE 100 erased opening losses to edge up 0.2%. Other main European indexes slid on worries that a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would further harm Beijing-Washington relations.

Investors sought safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visited the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its territory. BP climbed 4.2% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases. Rival Shell gained 1.3%.

"UK has done relatively well, partly on the back of a big turnaround in energy profits. Just two years ago, BP and Shell were really struggling and now they're doing quite well. That's been a big driver," said Paul Danis, head of the asset allocation at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin. "The UK market tends to outperform when value is outperforming growth," said Dannis, adding that he expects bond yields to start climbing and lend support to economically sensitive sectors such as energy and financials.

Europe's biggest lender HSBC slipped 1.9% after a strong earnings report drove a 6.1% gain in the previous session. Exane BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform." The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index dropped 0.9% as shares of Man Group slid 5.4% after the fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term.

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest seller of building materials, fell 7.6% after downbeat first-half results. Purplebricks was down 6.7% after the online-only estate agency reported an annual loss, hurt by hurdles in implementing a new operating model, and warned that supply in the housing market will remain challenging.

Overall, UK's housing index fell 2.3% after data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022