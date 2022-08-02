Kundan Gold Refinery wins 'Leading Bullion Refiner - 2022' for the sixth year running at the IGC Awards

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kundan Gold Refinery has announced that it has been awarded the 'Leading Bullion Refiner of the Year' at a gala ceremony organised by the India Gold Conference (IGC). The glittering awards dinner was held at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. The success is yet another milestone in the company's drive to be recognised as the leading player in the processing of precious metal commodities. Showcasing the best of innovative approaches by various players, the awards were designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the jury members deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence for the current year. The ceremony was attended by leading bullion industry representatives.

Speaking upon receiving the award, Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Group, said, "It is an honour to be recognised at such a prestigious platform. It is a testament to the hard work and the dedication of all the Kundan's team members that have put in throughout the year. The award not only motivates us to maintain the highest quality standards, but also to perform better every year. It feels great to see our efforts and hard work appreciated by the entire bullion fraternity." In a record of sorts, this is also the sixth consecutive year that Kundan Gold Refinery has been honoured as the leading bullion refiner of the year. The group's main objective has always been to provide quality to the end consumer and be honest to all the commitments towards them. Kundan's customers not only believe in excellence in refining of the precious metal, but also the continuous strive towards innovation and adaptation of the latest refining technologies available.

The India Gold Conference is organised by Eventell Global Advisory Private Limited and brings the leading leaders of bullion (gold, silver, platinum and palladium) supply chain under one roof. IGC recognises the most innovative approaches adopted by any organisation of the industry. As a neutral industry platform, leaders of bullion industry meet at IGC every year to discuss and deliberate the future and changing face of this industry. In addition to that, IGC also strives to present the latest offering in refining and minting technologies, fintech opportunities, technology opportunities etc. Kundan has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturing and exporting companies of the 21st Century with a turnover of 2 billion USD. In recognition of the company's multi-business portfolio that encompasses a wide range of businesses - from gold, precious metals, gold refinery, Digital gold, cosmetics to chemicals, agro commodities, polymers, petro product and the import of bullion and energy sector has added to its versatile dynamism. Kundan has been awarded by the Government of India as a recognized 'Four Star Export House', a nominated agency, also ISO 9001-2008 certified.

Kundan Gold Refinery is the most treasured business unit of the "Kundan Group". For the last 20 years, the group has marked its presence in precious metals and is one of the largest gold and silver refineries in India. It is equipped with breakthrough technologies, trend-setting labs and highest quality standards. Kundan Gold refinery is acknowledged as a major importer of Gold and Silver and is well known as the largest private gold refinery in India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

