MSME Ministry celebrates landmark of 1 Cr registrations on Udyam Portal

In a span of 25 months, as many as 1 crore MSMEs have registered on the Udyam portal on a voluntary basis and declared that they employ 7.6 crore people, of which 1.7 crore are women. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:12 IST
The Ministry of MSME signed MoUs with Ministry of Tourism and NSIC for sharing of Udyam data. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of MSME celebrated the landmark of 1 crore registrations on its Udyam Portal today. Following the adoption of the revised definition of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on 26th June 2020, which is based on investment in plant & machinery or equipment; and turnover, the Udyam Registration Portal was launched on 1st July 2020. The revised definition did away with the distinction between manufacturing and services enterprises. The Udyam Portal is linked to the databases of CBDT and GSTN. It is fully online, does not require any documentation, and is a step towards Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane and MoS Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma highlighted the need for Udyam registrations and underscored its utility as an identity for MSMEs to avail benefits of schemes for Ministry of MSME and for Priority Sector Lending of banks. Shri Rane also stressed the contribution made by MSMEs to GDP, exports, and employment generation.

The Ministry of MSME signed MoUs with Ministry of Tourism and NSIC for sharing of Udyam data. On the occasion, the Digi Locker facility for Udyam Registration was also launched.

(With Inputs from PIB)

