Punjab Cong chief Warring disputes state finance minster's claim of rise in tax collection

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:50 IST
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday questioned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's claims of the AAP government improving the state's financial position.

Cheema on Monday said Punjab's GST collections grew 24.15 per cent year-on-year and excise duty increased 41.23 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal.

Taking on the minister, Warring on Tuesday asked, ''If the financial position is really so good, then why have you not started paying Rs 1,000 monthly stipend to all women in Punjab as promised by you before the elections? Why not provide jobs to teachers instead of raining 'lathis' on them?'' The Congress leader also disputed Cheema's claims of growth as well as comparative collections this year against the corresponding period last year.

The state government has not done anything special with the 24 per cent growth in GST collection as it is a nationwide trend, Warring said in a statement.

''Although the state government's claims are disputed, even if these are taken to be true, they are far too less than the national growth in GST collections which is 56 per cent for the corresponding period,'' he said.

''It is illogical to compare the GST collection of April, May, June and July 2022 with the corresponding period of 2021 as everything was closed and locked down at that time due to COVID-19,'' Warring said.

