Akasa Air to launch daily flights on Chennai-Mumbai route from Sept 15

Akasa Air on Tuesday said it would fly daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from next month onwards as its gears to launch its commercial operation in the country later this week.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Akasa Air on Tuesday said it would fly daily direct flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from next month onwards as its gears to launch its commercial operation in the country later this week. The flights between Chennai and Mumbai sector would commence from September 15, a company statement said.

The airliner as part of pan-India network connectivity, would also add new routes between Ahmedabad and Bengaluru routes from August 23. ''With the first flight scheduled to take off on August 7, we have seen tremendous response for booking from travellers and our first flight got sold out within a day of going live,'' Akasa Air co-founder and chief commercial officer, Praveen Iyer said. ''With an aircraft arriving every fortnight, we are delighted to augment our network to meet our commitment of progressively adding more cities along new sectors to establish a pan-India presence,'' he said. Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on August 7 the inaugural day and would later expand the routes to Bengaluru-Kochi (August 12 onwards), Bengaluru-Mumbai (August 19 onwards), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (August 23 onwards).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

