14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1
Under the second phase of the expansion, the aforementioned 14 stands have been constructed, the DIAL said. In the first phase of the expansion, 19 stands were made operational in October last year.Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System VDGS, Fuel Hydrant System FHS and Ground Power Units GPU and Pre-Conditioned Air PCA, the DIAL mentioned.
Fourteen new aircraft stands have become operational at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, said its operator DIAL on Wednesday.
These new stands would be able to handle Code C aircraft such as A320 and B737 which have a wingspan measuring between 24 metres and 36 metres, a statement issued by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) noted. The apron or the tarmac area of Terminal 1 is being expanded by DIAL currently. Under the second phase of the expansion, the aforementioned 14 stands have been constructed, the DIAL said. There will be one more phase of the expansion. In the first phase of the expansion, 19 stands were made operational in October last year.
''Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), Fuel Hydrant System (FHS) and Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA),'' the DIAL mentioned.
