Left Menu

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Under the second phase of the expansion, the aforementioned 14 stands have been constructed, the DIAL said. In the first phase of the expansion, 19 stands were made operational in October last year.Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System VDGS, Fuel Hydrant System FHS and Ground Power Units GPU and Pre-Conditioned Air PCA, the DIAL mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:17 IST
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen new aircraft stands have become operational at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, said its operator DIAL on Wednesday.

These new stands would be able to handle Code C aircraft such as A320 and B737 which have a wingspan measuring between 24 metres and 36 metres, a statement issued by the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) noted. The apron or the tarmac area of Terminal 1 is being expanded by DIAL currently. Under the second phase of the expansion, the aforementioned 14 stands have been constructed, the DIAL said. There will be one more phase of the expansion. In the first phase of the expansion, 19 stands were made operational in October last year.

''Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), Fuel Hydrant System (FHS) and Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA),'' the DIAL mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022