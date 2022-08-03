Indian airline IndiGo's parent posts smaller June-qtr loss

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, posted a smaller loss for the June quarter, as demand for air travel picked up in the country.

The company's loss narrowed to 10.65 billion rupees ($134.46 million) from 31.79 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter, when many Indians avoided flying during the second wave of the pandemic.

