Indian airline IndiGo's parent posts smaller June-qtr loss
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-08-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 16:00 IST
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, posted a smaller loss for the June quarter, as demand for air travel picked up in the country.
The company's loss narrowed to 10.65 billion rupees ($134.46 million) from 31.79 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter, when many Indians avoided flying during the second wave of the pandemic.
