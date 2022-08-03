EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources
Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all remaining new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in the latest twist to a safety and contractual dispute, two industry sources told Reuters.
Airbus and Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.
