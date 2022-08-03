Malabar Gold enters B'desh with Rs 200-cr manufacturing unit

The largest domestic jewellery retailer by revenue Malabar Gold & Diamonds is setting up a Rs 200-crore manufacturing unit in Bangladesh along with three retail stores as part of its international expansion.

Malabar Gold, which is also the second largest in terms of store-count with 284 retail outlets across 10 countries, will set up the proposed manufacturing facility in Modonpur in partnership with the Nitol Niloy Group, which will have a 35 per cent equity partnership.

The diversified Nitol Niloy Group is also the local partner for Tata Motors, Honda Group India and TVS Motors in Bangladesh.

''The plant is scheduled for commissioning by the first week of November and is our first venture in Bangladesh, where we will also be opening three retail stores by the end of the year,'' Shamlal Ahamed, the managing director-international operations, at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, told PTI from Dubai on Wednesday.

''We'll invest Rs 200 crore to build the facility which will have an annual capacity of 6,000 kg gold and will create 250 direct jobs.'' The first phase with 1,000/kg capacity and at an investment of Rs 100 crore, is already ready, he said, adding the group will overall invest around Rs 800 crore over the next three-five years in the Eastern neighbour.

With USD 4.51 billion in revenue in 2021, Malabar Gold is the largest domestically and the third largest globally in terms of top line. India operations contribute USD 2.88 billion (66 per cent of the top line) and the rest USD 1.63 billion or 34 per cent come from international operations, Ahamed said.

The Kozhikode-based Malabar group has 14 manufacturing units with an annual capacity of 18,000 kg of gold output. Of the total, nine plants are in the country and chips in with 61 per cent (11,000 kg) of the installed capacity and the rest five units handle 7,000 kg (39 per cent).

While the overseas plants are in the UAE (two units), and one each in Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, the nine domestic units are spread across Kerala (3), Maharashtra (2), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana and Bengal, he said.

Listing out the reasons for entering Bangladesh, Ahamed said the biggest advantage is the availability of very skilled manpower and at a much cheaper cost. Getting skilled manpower who are good at handcrafting is becoming very difficult now. We are tapping the Bangladeshi manpower as the demand for handcrafted jewellery is rising now.

Another advantage is the huge tax benefits on exports (Bangladeshi exports enjoy duty-free access to the Western markets since it is considered as a least-developed country). ''We also see a fast growing captive market there given the rapid strides it is making on the economic front,'' Ahamed said, adding this is the reason for us to enter the retail space there.

The initial operations of the manufacturing unit will largely focus on exports, he said.

Malabar Gold operates 284 stores of which 257 are Malabar Gold & Diamonds and 27 stores are premium stores called MGD Lifestyle Jewellery. PIT BEN MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)