Left Menu

DRI detects Rs 2,217 cr customs duty evasion by Vivo India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:58 IST
DRI detects Rs 2,217 cr customs duty evasion by Vivo India
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 2,217 crore by smartphone maker Vivo India, a subsidiary of China-based Vivo Communication Technology, a Finance Ministry statement issued Wednesday said.

During the investigation, searches were conducted by DRI officers at the factory premises of Vivo India, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating wilful misdeclaration in the description of certain items imported by it for use in the manufacture of mobile phones, it said.

This misdeclaration resulted in wrongful availment of ineligible duty exemption benefits by Vivo India, amounting to Rs 2,217 crore, the statement said.

After completion of the investigation, a show cause notice has been issued to Vivo India demanding customs duty amounting to Rs 2,217 crore, under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, it added.

Rs 60 crore has been voluntarily deposited by Vivo India, towards discharge of their differential duty liability, the statement said.

Vivo Mobile India Private Limited or Vivo India is a subsidiary company of Vivo Communication Technology Co Ltd, Guangdong, China, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembling, wholesale trading as well as distribution of mobile handsets and accessories.

Recently, in another set of investigations conducted by the DRI, show-cause notices demanding a duty of Rs 4,403.88 crore were issued to Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022