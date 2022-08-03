Lebanon port authorises departure of seized Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Tripoli port authorised the departure of a Syrian ship carrying grain suspected to have been stolen from Ukraine and which had docked in the port city a week ago, Lebanon's transport minister said in a tweet.
Ali Hamie said the Laodicea, a ship blacklisted by the United States in 2015 for its role in the Syrian conflict, would be allowed to travel onto Syria.
The Lebanese judge who had issued the seizure order for the ship confirmed to Reuters that it would be allowed to leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, gas supplies in focus
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Unresolved Ukraine crisis can derail global effort to end hunger: India at UN
Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government
Sidelining of spy chief spotlights Ukraine's battle to purge Russian agents