Left Menu

Lebanon port authorises departure of seized Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:21 IST
Lebanon port authorises departure of seized Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Tripoli port authorised the departure of a Syrian ship carrying grain suspected to have been stolen from Ukraine and which had docked in the port city a week ago, Lebanon's transport minister said in a tweet.

Ali Hamie said the Laodicea, a ship blacklisted by the United States in 2015 for its role in the Syrian conflict, would be allowed to travel onto Syria.

The Lebanese judge who had issued the seizure order for the ship confirmed to Reuters that it would be allowed to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022