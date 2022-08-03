Lebanon port authorises departure of seized Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain

Lebanon's Tripoli port authorised the departure of a Syrian ship carrying grain suspected to have been stolen from Ukraine and which had docked in the port city a week ago, Lebanon's transport minister said in a tweet.

Ali Hamie said the Laodicea, a ship blacklisted by the United States in 2015 for its role in the Syrian conflict, would be allowed to travel onto Syria.

The Lebanese judge who had issued the seizure order for the ship confirmed to Reuters that it would be allowed to leave.

