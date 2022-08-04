Federal Bank becomes the first bank to list its Payment Gateway on the new tax platform

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:27 IST
Kerala-based Federal Bank has become the first bank to list its Payment Gateway platform on the TIN 2.0 platform of the Income Tax Department. The TIN 2.0 platform went live on July 1 this year and the ''Payment Gateway'' has been enabled, providing one more payment option to taxpayers, who can now make their payments with ease, using modes such as Credit/Debit Card, UPI, NEFT/RTGS and Internet Banking.

Harsh Dugar, Group President & Country HeadWholesale Banking, Federal Bank, said Federal Bank is actively using digital as a key enabler of superior experience and transaction convenience. ''With an increasing number of digital first folks joining the workforce and scaling up of digital transactions across the ecosystem, we are sure that taxpayers will appreciate the convenience of tax payments brought forth by the Federal Bank by easing the process and providing multiple options,'' Dugar said in a statement.

