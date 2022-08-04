Left Menu

Meggitt first-half revenue surges on strong aerospace demand

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 11:40 IST
Meggitt first-half revenue surges on strong aerospace demand
Meggitt Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt Plc reported a 21% rise in its first-half revenue on Thursday, underpinned by planemakers ramping up production to serve a recovery in post-pandemic air travel. Meggitt, which supplies to both civil and military aerospace manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus, said revenue came in at 821 million pounds ($997.35 million) in the six-month period ended June 30, compared with 680 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8232 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022